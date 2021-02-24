Advertisement

Donthe Lucas trial resumes Wednesday after two-week pause; accused of killing Kelsie Schelling

Kelsie Schelling and Donthe Lucas
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The ongoing trial of a Colorado man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend will resume Wednesday after a two-week pause.

Just a week into trial, someone in the courtroom tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week pause in the trial. It was unclear if the individual who tested positive was with the prosecution, defense, jurors or visitors on the case.

Kelsie Schelling, 21, disappeared on Feb 4, 2013. Her boyfriend at the time, Donthe Lucas, was arrested for her murder in 2017. Since then, the case has been plagued with delays, with the trial itself being delayed multiple times since the original April 2019 scheduled start date. Nearly eight years to the day after Schelling disappeared, opening statements finally began at the beginning of this month.

The trial is expected to pickup where it left off before the pause. 11 News will update this article if there are any changes.

To read what happened in the first week, click here.

