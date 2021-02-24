Advertisement

District 49 to offer in-person learning full time after spring break

By Adam Atchison
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students in School District 49 will be able to return to in-person learning full time right after spring break. The district announced that all grades will be able to complete the school year in the classroom if they choose.

D-49 will offer in-person classes Monday through Friday for all grades starting March 29. Classes will still be offering E-Learning for those who choose that option.

According to the district, health and safety protocols will be followed for all classes held on school campuses. That includes requiring masks and social distancing. District staff will also do regular cleaning.

