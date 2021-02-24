Dierks Bentley breaks ground on restaurant ‘Whiskey Row’

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Country music singer Dierks Bentley is opening up a restaurant in Denver. It is called Whiskey Row and will take the place of the LoDo bar and grill on Market Street and 20th Street near Coors Field. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

Bentley was reportedly in Colorado Tuesday as they broke ground on the restaurant. He tweeted saying “some of my favorite shows I’ve ever played were in venues all over that city...let’s do it”.

Perfect day in Denver breaking ground on the new Whiskey Row. Some of my favorite shows I’ve ever played were in venues all over that city... Opening Dec 2021....let’s do it! pic.twitter.com/i7PFBwN3Bt — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 24, 2021

Whiskey Row will reportedly open in December 2021.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.