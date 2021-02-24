Advertisement

Missing at-risk adult last seen leaving an assisted living facility

Colorado Springs Police Department are asking for your help to locate Lane Calloway, a missing...
Colorado Springs Police Department are asking for your help to locate Lane Calloway, a missing at-risk adult.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for your help to locate a missing at-risk adult. Lane Calloway was reportedly last seen on Monday leaving an assisted living facility on Elkton Drive in Colorado Springs.

A picture of Calloway can be found at the top of this article and was last seen wearing those clothes. If you have any information on his whereabouts call police at 719-444-7000.

