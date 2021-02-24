Missing at-risk adult last seen leaving an assisted living facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for your help to locate a missing at-risk adult. Lane Calloway was reportedly last seen on Monday leaving an assisted living facility on Elkton Drive in Colorado Springs.

A picture of Calloway can be found at the top of this article and was last seen wearing those clothes. If you have any information on his whereabouts call police at 719-444-7000.

