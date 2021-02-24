Colorado Springs City Council approves stormwater fee increase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved three years of stormwater fee increases that will go into effect in July.

Our news partners at The Gazette say council members recognized the increases are needed to maintain the cities stormwater infrastructure and failing to require developers to meet stormwater standards.

The Gazette says residential fees paid through utility bills will increase from $5 to $7 a month. Residential rates will increase to $7.50 per month in 2022 and $8 a month in 2023.

Commercial properties monthly fees will rise to $40.50 per acre per month. In 2022 rates will increase to $43 per acre per month and to $45 in 2023. Those numbers are according top the approved fee structure.

The fees are reportedly needed to cover $45 million dollars in projects in cases brought against the EPA, Pueblo County and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District.

Read more about the stormwater fee increase.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.