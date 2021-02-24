Advertisement

Colorado Springs City Council approves stormwater fee increase

Colorado Springs City Council
Colorado Springs City Council(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council unanimously approved three years of stormwater fee increases that will go into effect in July.

Our news partners at The Gazette say council members recognized the increases are needed to maintain the cities stormwater infrastructure and failing to require developers to meet stormwater standards.

The Gazette says residential fees paid through utility bills will increase from $5 to $7 a month. Residential rates will increase to $7.50 per month in 2022 and $8 a month in 2023.

Commercial properties monthly fees will rise to $40.50 per acre per month. In 2022 rates will increase to $43 per acre per month and to $45 in 2023. Those numbers are according top the approved fee structure.

The fees are reportedly needed to cover $45 million dollars in projects in cases brought against the EPA, Pueblo County and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District.

Read more about the stormwater fee increase.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Soldier facing charges after wife dies in southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
A Colorado Springs man is accused of preying on multiple victims through Snapchat or other...
Sexual assault suspect accused of using Snapchat to lure victims
Monday's Most Wanted, Feb. 22
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Feb. 22
car crash
Car crashes into transformer, knocking power out in area for 30 minutes

Latest News

A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing...
FAA grounds certain planes after engine failure over Denver
Country music singer Dierks Bentley is opening up a restaurant in Denver called Whiskey Row.
Dierks Bentley breaks ground on restaurant ‘Whiskey Row’
VON MILLER BRONCOS
Douglas County D.A reviewing Von Miller’s criminal investigation
Aly Johnsons, the business and marketing teacher at Air Academy High School takes us inside her...
WATCH: An exclusive look in a classroom for the first time since the semester started