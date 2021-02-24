Colorado reports substantial decrease in serious flu cases

DENVER (AP) - Colorado has reported a substantial decrease in deaths and hospitalizations from the influenza amid public health measures meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 24 hospitalizations from the flu between Sept. 27 and Feb. 20.

At around this time in last year’s flu season, over 2,400 people had been hospitalized.

The CDC says that while three people have died from the flu so far this season, 143 died during the 2019-2020 season.

