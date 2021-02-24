Advertisement

Colorado lawmakers introduce bill to serve to-go alcoholic beverages indefinitely

Kentucky to go alcohol sales
Kentucky to go alcohol sales(AP)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law allows certain businesses who hold a special license to offer takeout and delivery when it comes to alcoholic beverages.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow this permit to continue indefinitely. The current permit for the to-go beverages expires July 1, 2021.

To read more information on the proposed bill, click here.

