Colorado lawmakers introduce bill to serve to-go alcoholic beverages indefinitely

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law allows certain businesses who hold a special license to offer takeout and delivery when it comes to alcoholic beverages.

Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow this permit to continue indefinitely. The current permit for the to-go beverages expires July 1, 2021.

To read more information on the proposed bill, click here.

