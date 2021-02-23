Woman injured in shooting in northwest Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was shot and assaulted in a northwest Springs home Monday night.

Officers responded to a home on Oak Valley Drive near Allegheny Drive at 8:15 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound and other injuries. The suspect had fled the area. It’s not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The officers provided first aid until the victim could be transported to the hospital. Her condition has not been updated Tuesday morning.

We will update this article as more information is released.

