Who’s next to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and when?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The next wave of people who will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine includes workers considered essential in some professions, as well as a wider age range with underlying conditions.

According to the state’s plan, essential workers in food service, agriculture, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, grocery stores, faith leaders, journalists, and others will be next in line.

Also next in line is people ages 16-64 with 2 or more medical conditions.

Click here for the full list of who will be eligible in the next group to have vaccine access, phase 1B.3.

The state tentatively said March 5th would be when 1B.3 can start getting their first doses, but that is not set in stone. Governor Polis has been announcing when the state can move forward with it’s plan, step by step.

El Paso County Health leaders say, 52% of people over 70 and 31% of people ages 65-69 are vaccinated. When asked about plans for 1B.3 vaccines, El Paso County Health Department Spokesperson Michelle Hewitt responded, “We’ll want to ensure we are continuing to make progress vaccinating these priority groups before expanding eligibility more broadly.”

We will follow up with local and state leaders this week on their plans to adjust the process for when an influx of people will be newly able to get vaccinated.

