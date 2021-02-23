Train hauling petroleum collides with 18-wheeler in Central Texas
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAMERON, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire continues to burn in Central Texas hours after a train hauling petroleum collided with an 18-wheeler.
According to sister station KBTX, the semi-truck hit the train at a road crossing in the town of Cameron sometime before 7 a.m. local time, causing 14 railroad cars to overturn and catch fire. The driver of the 18-wheeler survived the impact, and no injuries have been reported.
KBTX reports homes are being evacuated as a precaution.
Cameron is located about an hour south of Waco.
Watch video from the scene below:
