Train hauling petroleum collides with 18-wheeler in Central Texas

CAMERON, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire continues to burn in Central Texas hours after a train hauling petroleum collided with an 18-wheeler.

According to sister station KBTX, the semi-truck hit the train at a road crossing in the town of Cameron sometime before 7 a.m. local time, causing 14 railroad cars to overturn and catch fire. The driver of the 18-wheeler survived the impact, and no injuries have been reported.

KBTX reports homes are being evacuated as a precaution.

9:15AM UPDATE Cameron Fire Chief Henry Horelica said several cars remain ablaze at this hour. He also corrected an... Posted by KMIL 105.1 The Ranch on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Cameron is located about an hour south of Waco.

Watch video from the scene below:

WATCH: Train versus semi crash in Texas LIVE LOOK: The fiery aftermath after a train hauling petroleum and an 18-wheeler collide in Cameron, Texas. Fourteen train cars derailed and evacuations have been ordered. No injuries have been reported. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.