Train hauling petroleum collides with 18-wheeler in Central Texas

An 18-wheeler and semi collided in Central Texas on Feb. 23, 2021. No injuries were reported, but more than a dozen cars overturned and caught fire.(KBTX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAMERON, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire continues to burn in Central Texas hours after a train hauling petroleum collided with an 18-wheeler.

According to sister station KBTX, the semi-truck hit the train at a road crossing in the town of Cameron sometime before 7 a.m. local time, causing 14 railroad cars to overturn and catch fire. The driver of the 18-wheeler survived the impact, and no injuries have been reported.

KBTX reports homes are being evacuated as a precaution.

Cameron is located about an hour south of Waco.

Watch video from the scene below:

LIVE LOOK: The fiery aftermath after a train hauling petroleum and an 18-wheeler collide in Cameron, Texas. Fourteen train cars derailed and evacuations have been ordered. No injuries have been reported.

