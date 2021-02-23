Tiger Woods hospitalized after rollover crash
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - Famed golfer Tiger Woods is in the hospital following a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. local time and involved just Woods’ vehicle. He was the lone occupant inside and had to be extricated via Jaws for Life.
This is a developing story.
