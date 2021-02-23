Advertisement

Tiger Woods hospitalized after rollover crash

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - Famed golfer Tiger Woods is in the hospital following a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. local time and involved just Woods’ vehicle. He was the lone occupant inside and had to be extricated via Jaws for Life.

This is a developing story.

