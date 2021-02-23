Tiger Woods hospitalized after rollover crash

LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - Famed golfer Tiger Woods is in the hospital following a rollover crash in the Los Angeles area Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. local time and involved just Woods’ vehicle. He was the lone occupant inside and had to be extricated via Jaws for Life.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

This is a developing story.

