Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to be given through community clinics statewide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Vaccine Equity Outreach Team and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working to schedule more than 175 vaccine equity clinics across Colorado. They are partnering with community based organizations, local public health agencies, and Tribes for the clinics.
By Tuesday night 66 vaccine clinics will allegedly be finished, and around 20,890 doses of the vaccine will be given to disproportionately impacted communities.
The Vaccine Equity Outreach Team typically supplies the vaccine doses, staffing support, and technical assistance for the clinics and works with community organizations to execute outreach to their community.
Rick Palacio, the Strategic Consultant to the Governor, knows these clinics are important to ensure fair allocation of COVID-19 vaccines across Colorado.
“Equity isn’t something we can leave to chance. We have to get out into communities, plan clinics, and answer questions about the vaccines. We know people are juggling more than ever, so we are going to meet them where they are. I’m grateful for community organizations that are partnering with us to provide relief to communities that have been disproportionately impacted,” said Palacio.
Community Based Organizations include:
- Graham Memorial Church of God & Christ: Adams County
- Every Child Pediatrics: Adams County
- Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine: Adams County
- Aurora Economic Opportunity Coalition: Adams County
- STRIDE Community Hospital Clinic: Arapahoe County
- Compound Compassion: Arapahoe County
- Harvest Church: Arapahoe County
- Solid Rock Baptist Church: Adams County
- African Chamber of Commerce: Arapahoe County
- Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Inc.: Arapahoe County
- Aurora Mental Health: Arapahoe County
- Town of Bennett: Adams and Araphoe Counties
- Church of God and Christ: Arapahoe County
- Village Exchange Center: Arapahoe County
- Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church / Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church: Arapahoe County
- Mental Health Partners: Boulder
- Delta County: Delta County
- Evans Medical Center: Denver County
- Vuela for Health - Centro San Juan Diego: Denver County
- Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity - CAHEP: Denver County
- United Church of Montbello: Denver County
- Project Angel Heart: Denver County
- Whittier Neighborhood Association / Cole / Five Points - Brother Jeff Cultural Center: Denver
- Saint Francis Center: Denver County
- Montbello Recreation Center: Denver County
- Ventanilla de Salud (Servicios de La Raza): Denver County
- Clayton Early Learning: Denver County
- The Center for African American Health: Denver County
- Dahlia Senior Center: Denver County
- Mental Health of Denver: Denver County
- Dayton Opportunity Center / Living Water Ministry: Denver County
- Denver Park Hill Seventh Day Adventist: Denver County
- New Life Christian Center: Denver County
- Mi Casa Resource Center: Denver County
- Primary Care by Lora Health, South Federal Practice: Denver County
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Library: Denver County
- Barnum Recreation Center: Denver County
- Bear Valley Library: Denver County
- El Paso County Public Health: El Paso County
- The Arc Pikes Peak Region: El Paso County
- Mountain Family Health Center: Garfield County
- Foothills Regional Housing: Jefferson County
- Jefferson Center for Mental Health: Jefferson County
- Ouray County Public Health: Ouray County
- Axis Health System: La Plata County
- Greater Ignacio Community: La Plata County
- Volunteers of America: La Plata County
- Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association: Pueblo County
- Pueblo Community Health Center: Pueblo County
- YWCA Pueblo: Pueblo County
- Sunrise Community Health Center - Monfort Family: Weld County
- The Southern Ute Indian Tribe: Tribally-led and CDPHE supported
- The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe: Tribally-led and CDPHE supported
Registration is required for every event, you can fill out this request for COVID-19 immunization form.
