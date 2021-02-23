Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to be given through community clinics statewide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Vaccine Equity Outreach Team and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are working to schedule more than 175 vaccine equity clinics across Colorado. They are partnering with community based organizations, local public health agencies, and Tribes for the clinics.

By Tuesday night 66 vaccine clinics will allegedly be finished, and around 20,890 doses of the vaccine will be given to disproportionately impacted communities.

The Vaccine Equity Outreach Team typically supplies the vaccine doses, staffing support, and technical assistance for the clinics and works with community organizations to execute outreach to their community.

Rick Palacio, the Strategic Consultant to the Governor, knows these clinics are important to ensure fair allocation of COVID-19 vaccines across Colorado.

“Equity isn’t something we can leave to chance. We have to get out into communities, plan clinics, and answer questions about the vaccines. We know people are juggling more than ever, so we are going to meet them where they are. I’m grateful for community organizations that are partnering with us to provide relief to communities that have been disproportionately impacted,” said Palacio.

Community Based Organizations include:

Graham Memorial Church of God & Christ: Adams County

Every Child Pediatrics: Adams County

Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine: Adams County

Aurora Economic Opportunity Coalition: Adams County

STRIDE Community Hospital Clinic: Arapahoe County

Compound Compassion: Arapahoe County

Harvest Church: Arapahoe County

Aurora Economic Opportunity Coalition: Adams County

Solid Rock Baptist Church: Adams County

African Chamber of Commerce: Arapahoe County

Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Inc.: Arapahoe County

Aurora Mental Health: Arapahoe County

Town of Bennett: Adams and Araphoe Counties

Church of God and Christ: Arapahoe County

Village Exchange Center: Arapahoe County

Saint Mary’s Orthodox Church / Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church: Arapahoe County

Mental Health Partners: Boulder

Delta County: Delta County

Evans Medical Center: Denver County

Vuela for Health - Centro San Juan Diego: Denver County

Family Medicine Clinic for Health Equity - CAHEP: Denver County

United Church of Montbello: Denver County

Project Angel Heart: Denver County

Whittier Neighborhood Association / Cole / Five Points - Brother Jeff Cultural Center: Denver

Saint Francis Center: Denver County

Montbello Recreation Center: Denver County

Ventanilla de Salud (Servicios de La Raza): Denver County

Clayton Early Learning: Denver County

The Center for African American Health: Denver County

Dahlia Senior Center: Denver County

Mental Health of Denver: Denver County

Dayton Opportunity Center / Living Water Ministry: Denver County

Denver Park Hill Seventh Day Adventist: Denver County

New Life Christian Center: Denver County

Mi Casa Resource Center: Denver County

Primary Care by Lora Health, South Federal Practice: Denver County

Martin Luther King, Jr. Library: Denver County

Barnum Recreation Center: Denver County

Bear Valley Library: Denver County

El Paso County Public Health: El Paso County

The Arc Pikes Peak Region: El Paso County

Mountain Family Health Center: Garfield County

Foothills Regional Housing: Jefferson County

Jefferson Center for Mental Health: Jefferson County

Ouray County Public Health: Ouray County

Axis Health System: La Plata County

Greater Ignacio Community: La Plata County

Volunteers of America: La Plata County

Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association: Pueblo County

Pueblo Community Health Center: Pueblo County

YWCA Pueblo: Pueblo County

Sunrise Community Health Center - Monfort Family: Weld County

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe: Tribally-led and CDPHE supported

The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe: Tribally-led and CDPHE supported

Registration is required for every event, you can fill out this request for COVID-19 immunization form.

