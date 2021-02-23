‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri couple married for 44 years spent all of 2020 isolated at home, but when 2021 began, they both got COVID-19 and later died just days apart.

The family of Diana and Raymond Borus says the couple did everything right to avoid COVID-19, staying home for the better part of 2020. But in mid-January, they both tested positive for the virus, with Raymond being admitted to the intensive care unit days later.

“My mom isolated herself in her bedroom. She wouldn’t even go outside the house. I mean, it was almost total isolation from my mom, with the exception of her chemotherapy treatments and things like that,” said Pete Borus, the couple’s son.

Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive. The two were married for 44 years and leave behind four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. (Source: Pete Borus/KMOV via CNN)

Whether those lifesaving treatments are the source of the couple’s deadly infection, their family may never know.

Diana Borus was admitted to the hospital around the same time as her husband and spent several days in the ICU. At first, she started to improve and was sent home, but days later, she was back and placed on a ventilator, her condition deteriorated.

She died Feb. 13, just three days before her husband of 44 years also died. The two leave behind four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I guess the only thing that gives me comfort in this whole thing is he never had to find out his wife passed away, and my mom never had to find out my dad passed away. They went together,” Pete Borus said.

In the wake of the couple’s deaths, the Borus family is experiencing a wide range of emotions, from anger to sadness and frustration. They are encouraging others to get vaccinated in hopes they can avoid the same pain and suffering.

“We’re burying two people on Saturday, and I just feel like we shouldn’t be. I don’t know. It’s one thing to go through the death of one parent. How do you process two?” Pete Borus said.

Pete Borus says his parents would have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in a heartbeat if they were able. He’s confident it could have meant the difference between life and death.

