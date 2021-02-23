Suspect reportedly steals UHaul in Pueblo
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police need your help identifying the man at the top of this article. He reportedly stole a UHaul near N. Elizabeth St. and Fortino Blvd. in Pueblo.
If you have any information call police right away or Pueblo CrimeStoppers at (719)- 542-STOP (7867).
No other information has been released at the time this article was written. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
