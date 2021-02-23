Advertisement

Suspect reportedly steals UHaul in Pueblo

Pueblo Police need your help identifying a man that reportedly stole a UHaul in Pueblo.
Pueblo Police need your help identifying a man that reportedly stole a UHaul in Pueblo.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police need your help identifying the man at the top of this article. He reportedly stole a UHaul near N. Elizabeth St. and Fortino Blvd. in Pueblo.

If you have any information call police right away or Pueblo CrimeStoppers at (719)- 542-STOP (7867).

No other information has been released at the time this article was written. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after plane engine blows apart; Boeing recommends all 777s with that engine be grounded
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Husband facing charges after wife dies in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Latest News

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to be given through community clinics statewide
Governor Polis orders flags be lowered to half staff for lives lost due to COVID-19
Photo: KCNC
Elitch Gardens set to open in Spring 2021
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars