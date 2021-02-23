Suspect reportedly steals UHaul in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police need your help identifying the man at the top of this article. He reportedly stole a UHaul near N. Elizabeth St. and Fortino Blvd. in Pueblo.

The PPD is asking for assistance in identifying the man in this picture who stole a UHaul from the 4300 block of N Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/GCVJPSD4rf — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) February 22, 2021

If you have any information call police right away or Pueblo CrimeStoppers at (719)- 542-STOP (7867).

No other information has been released at the time this article was written. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

