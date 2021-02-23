Springs Phil Long Ford dealerships giving away masks until 5 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Happening right now and ongoing until 5 p.m., Phil Long Ford is handing out masks to anyone who wants them!

The event is happening at both Colorado Springs locations, along with 50 other Ford dealerships across the southwestern U.S. as part of Ford Motors’ #FinishStrong campaign.

“Ford Motor Company supplied us with 15,000 masks to give out to charity and to give out to the general public, so we encourage everyone to come out and get some masks from us,” said Chris Detone, general manager for Ford at Chapel Hills.

All participants need to do is show up! No registration required.

“We’re passing out masks to the community to encourage everyone to wear their masks and let’s put an end to this,” Detone said.

Both the Chapel Hills and the Motor City locations are giving out up to 20 masks per person. Colorado Phil Long Ford dealerships are giving another 13,500 masks to nonprofits.

“We can’t believe the turnout we’ve had today. We’ve probably had over 100 people come through the show room today just to pick up a pack of masks,” Detone said Tuesday morning -- with another six hours to go.

Masks are made from three layers of polypropylene, featuring a steel pliable nose piece and elastic fabric ear loops (non-latex). All employees working the event will be adhering to CDC guidelines, including donning masks themselves and wearing gloves.

Randy Gradishar, former linebacker for the Orange Crush Broncos, told 11 News he was thrilled to be giving back to the Colorado Springs community.

“Providing masks for our customers, neighbors, relatives, from 9 to 5 today, real excited to continue to be a part of the community and helping out everyone to continue to be safe.”

