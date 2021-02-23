Powers Boulevard shut down due to traffic crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Powers Boulevard between Tutt and Stetson Hills is shut down due to a traffic crash.

According to Colorado Springs Police the crash resulted in a power outage in the area. Police say they got a call about a car versus a transformer, and the driver reportedly fled the scene.

Officers found the suspect vehicle just down the road from where the crash reportedly occurred. CSPD found the driver with the car and took them into custody.

Police believe alcohol or drugs were involved and are currently investigating.

Colorado Springs Utilities is on scene; they are unsure how long the power outage will last.

CSPD is asking people to avoid the area. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.