Advertisement

Look for February’s full snow moon this weekend

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – February’s full moon appears just before the end of the month.

The snow moon rises this weekend, peaking early Saturday morning at 3:17 a.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for this month’s full moon focus on animal names, including eagle moon, bear moon, raccoon moon, groundhog moon and goose moon.

Because of the scarcity of food during the depths of winter, the Cherokee people called it the bony moon or hungry moon.

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Soldier facing charges after wife dies in southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
A Colorado Springs man is accused of preying on multiple victims through Snapchat or other...
Sexual assault suspect accused of using Snapchat to lure victims
Monday's Most Wanted, Feb. 22
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Feb. 22
car crash
Car crashes into transformer, knocking power out in area for 30 minutes

Latest News

In this image made from video, cars drive through the used vehicle lot at a LaFontaine auto...
New or used? Either way, price hikes squeeze US auto buyers
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle...
Biden to visit storm-ravaged Texas Friday
A financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter...
AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter raises $90 million in 2020
Former Capitol Police chief: 'These criminals came prepared for war'
Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport on Monday, Nov. 2,...
Georgia Republican Perdue won’t run for US Senate in 2022