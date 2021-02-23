Governor Polis orders flags be lowered to half staff for lives lost due to COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to fly at half staff on all public buildings statewide now until sunset February 26, 2021 to honor the 500,000 Americans lost due to COVID-19.

Governor Polis released a statement saying:

“As a community, we grieve with the families who have lost a friend, parent or loved one to this deadly virus. As Coloradans, we honor the lives of our fellow Americans and reflect upon the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we can avoid more devastating loss by wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings, and washing our hands, as we get more vaccines into more arms and end this crisis.”

President Biden delivered remarks Monday afternoon on the lives lost to the coronavirus, you can watch the full address here.

A full text of the President’s proclamation is below:

As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus. That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic. In their memory, the First Lady and I will be joined by the Vice President and the Second Gentleman for a moment of silence at the White House this evening. I ask all Americans to join us as we remember the more than 500,000 of our fellow Americans lost to COVID19 and to observe a moment of silence at sunset. I also hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset February 26, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twentysecond day of February, in the year of our Lord two thousand twentyone, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.

- Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.