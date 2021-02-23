Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Soldier facing charges after wife dies in southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
A Colorado Springs man is accused of preying on multiple victims through Snapchat or other...
Sexual assault suspect accused of using Snapchat to lure victims
Monday's Most Wanted, Feb. 22
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Feb. 22
car crash
Car crashes into transformer, knocking power out in area for 30 minutes

Latest News

Crews quickly put out several small fires along I-25 on southern edge of El Paso County. They...
Crews respond to traffic crash on edge of Southern El Paso County after putting out several fires
Dispatch audio from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the Tiger Woods accident.
Tiger Woods accident dispatch audio
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
LIVE: Sheriff gives update; Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash
An illustration of NASA’s Perseverance rover landing safely on Mars. Hundreds of critical...
Mars rover’s giant parachute carried secret message
Xavier Becerra listens during a confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health and Human...
HHS pick says pandemic is top job, but agenda is broader