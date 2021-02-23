Elitch Gardens set to open in Spring 2021

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens will reportedly be opening to the public in spring 2021. The theme park plans to open on May 1, 2021.

Elitch Gardens says they have developed an increased sanitation protocols and standards, and communications and procedures for social distancing when guests and team members return.

Pass holders who purchased a 2020 season pass will automatically be transferred to the new 2021 VIP Season Pass. This VIP pass will also extend to the 2022 season if the theme Park does not open at all for the 2021 season. That’s according to the theme parks website.

Pass holders who experience a COVID-19 health-related change or concern, which prohibits them visiting the Park for the season, may also move unused passes to the 2022 season.

