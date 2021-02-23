Advertisement

Crews respond to traffic crash on edge of Southern El Paso County after putting out several fires

Crews quickly put out several small fires along I-25 on southern edge of El Paso County. They responded to a wreck a few minutes later in the same area.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews were able to put out three small fires on I-25 between Exit 114 (Young Hollow) and 116 (County Line Rd.) on the Southern edge of El Paso County. The calls for the fire reportedly came in around 3:20 p.m.

Pueblo West, Hanover and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fires. No one was injured and there were no damages.

At 4:05 p.m. crews responded to a crash in the Northbound lanes of I-25 near the County Line Road exit. CDOT reopened the road around 5:10 p.m.

According to Colorado State Patrol two cars were involved and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injures.

Causes of the fire and accident have not yet been determined. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

