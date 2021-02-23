Crews clean up car crash in Cimarron Hills area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado State Patrol, two cars were involved in a crash Monday afternoon near Constitution and Powers in Colorado Springs.

As of 7:15 p.m. CSP says the Northbound right lane of Peterson is still blocked but tow trucks should be on scene to remove the cars.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital as a precaution, and the other driver was not injured.

CSP is currently investigating the cause of the crash. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

