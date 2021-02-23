Aurora Police Chief: No discipline while state eyes death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) - Following the release of a highly critical report about the arrest and death of Elijah McClain in Colorado, Aurora’s police chief said she could not discipline anyone involved while the state is still conducting a criminal investigation into what happened.

Chief Vanessa Wilson said Tuesday she did not want to do anything that might influence a grand jury that state Attorney General Phil Weiser has convened as part of his investigation.

The report was released Monday and found that officers did not appear to have any legal reason to stop McClain - a 23-year-old Black man - in 2019.

