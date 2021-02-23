Advertisement

Alabama Governor welcomes review of Space Command’s proposed home

The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama, the Secretary of the Air Force said.(U.S. Space Command)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:46 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she welcomes a federal review of the decision to move the Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Huntsville.

Ivey said Monday that she believes the review will confirm that Alabama was the right choice.

The Department of Defense’s inspector general announced Friday that it was reviewing the Trump administration’s last-minute decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

The U.S. Air Force announced last month that the new U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville.

Alabama was selected over five other states, including Colorado, where Space Command is provisionally located.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after plane engine blows apart; Boeing recommends all 777s with that engine be grounded
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Husband facing charges after wife dies in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
According to Colorado State Patrol two cars were involved in a crash Monday afternoon near...
Crews clean up car crash in Cimarron Hills area
Shots
Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to be given through community clinics statewide
Governor Polis orders flags be lowered to half staff for lives lost due to COVID-19