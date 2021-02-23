Advertisement

99 cent an hour online tutoring for students from Colorado Springs non-profit

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local non-profit provides virtually free tutoring for all students across the country.

Tutors For Change provides online tutoring for students at just 99 cents an hour. The online non-profit began in Colorado Springs last summer during the pandemic but tutors kids all across the country.

“We saw that there was a need for a lot of educational help that was low-cost because the pandemic affected people’s lives, it affected their income, and it affected student’s education,” said Arjun Kudinoor of Tutors For Change.

The non-profit currently serves about 150 students from all types of districts and grade levels, with about 100 of them being in the Colorado Springs area.

Tutors For Change relies on donations, mainly paying fees for background checks for tutors. Every $500 donated helps 100 students get virtually free tutoring. To donate, click here.

“Our vision to create a world free of barriers to receiving a good education. Tutoring is just one way to do that,” said Kudinoor.

