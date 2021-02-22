Advertisement

WATCH: NASA releases video of Mars rover landing

Perseverance is the 5th rover NASA has put on the Martian surface
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars captured the fascination of the entire world last week.

On Monday, the space agency released new breathtaking video.

The images show the final minutes of the rover’s entry, descent and landing.

It starts with the supersonic deployment of the largest parachute ever sent to another planet.

The landing video finishes with the final touchdown in the Jezero crater.

The new video also includes the first audio recording of sounds from the red planet.

You can hear a Martian breeze and mechanical sounds of the rover’s operation.

NASA also released images showing the mission’s first panorama of the rover’s landing location.

Those pictures were captured by two navigation cameras on the rover’s mast.

Perseverance is the fifth rover NASA has put on the Martian surface.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after plane engine blows apart; Boeing recommends all 777s with that engine be grounded
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Latest News

Elitch Gardens Six Flags plans to reopen in Spring 2021
AP: Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
PDPHE has opened up another COVID-19 testing site on the South side of the Pueblo mall.
Pueblo County moving to vaccinate resident over the age of 65
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach
The number of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit reporting...
Consumer complaints against credit-reporting agencies double during pandemic