Trae Young, Clint Capela boost Hawks past Nuggets 123-115

ATLANTA (AP) - Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists, Clint Capela added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 123-115.

The Hawks had lost five of six and eight of 10. Jamal Murray, coming off a career-high 50 points Friday at Cleveland, led Denver with 30. Nikola Jokic, Will Barton and Monte Morris each scored 15.

The Nuggets, playing their fourth game in six days, looked tired in the second half as the Hawks went up by 22 on a 3-pointer by Young at the 2:35 mark of the third quarter.

