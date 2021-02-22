Advertisement

State Labor Department and the Colorado Workforce Center team up for virtual job fair

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.(CDLE.Colorado.Gov)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Workforce Center and Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) are hosting a virtual job fair February 24, 2021. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will allow veterans early access to the fair starting at 9 a.m.

Nearly 400 businesses have signed up to participate; including Amazon, Centura Health and Waffle House. The industries with the most openings include computer and mathematics, management, sales and food preparation and service.

The job fair will be free for all Coloradans. To attend the virtual job fair, click here.

