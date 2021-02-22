Sexual assault suspect accused of using Snapchat to lure victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man is accused of preying on multiple victims through Snapchat or other means and sexually assaulting them.

Police say they became aware of suspect Randy “Cam” Reams after receiving “numerous” reports of sexual assaults late last year, all occurring in 2020 and all involving the same perpetrator. During the course of the investigation, two more victims were identified, and 33-year-old Reams was arrested.

Detectives are concerned there could be other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“In this particular case, Mr. Reams met some of his victims by selling his clothing brand and communicating with them via Snapchat,” police said Tuesday.

If you know anything that can help in the case or was a victim of Reams, you’re asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 and reference call screen number 20512733.

“All information will be forwarded to Special Victims Section detectives,” CSPD said.

Reams is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

