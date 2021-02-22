Advertisement

Pueblo County moving to vaccinate resident over the age of 65

PDPHE is urging residents 65+ to register for the COVID-19 vaccine today
PDPHE has opened up another COVID-19 testing site on the South side of the Pueblo mall.
PDPHE has opened up another COVID-19 testing site on the South side of the Pueblo mall.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health (PDPHE) is urging those over the age of 65 in Pueblo county to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine today!

This week PDPHE plans to return the focus to giving first dose vaccines to more than 3,000 residents age 65 and older.More than 3,400 second dose vaccines were given to residents over the age of 70 during last week’s community COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This week, clinic organizers from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to administer 3,500 first-dose and another 1,635 second-dose vaccines due to residents at the community clinic held at the Pueblo Mall.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor says first responders are working hard to make sure they are able to vaccinate Pueblo County residents as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We know that everyone is eager to safely move back to normal. We’re extremely pleased to note that we’ve been able to get thousands of our residents fully vaccinated since rolling out this community clinic less than two months ago. I want to stress we will continue our mission to get vaccine into the arms of our residents as quickly as possible” says Taylor.

As of Feb. 18, there have been 22,055 first dose and 12,949 second dose vaccines administered at the community clinic.

As clinic planners move forward with plans for vaccinating the next phase on the vaccination distribution list, they encourage anyone 65-and-old who has not yet registered to receive a vaccine to do so as soon as possible. Anyone 65-and-older can either register online here or by calling (719) 583-4444 and press option 1.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after plane engine blows apart; Boeing recommends all 777s with that engine be grounded
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Latest News

Elitch Gardens Six Flags plans to reopen in Spring 2021
AP: Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach
CDOT will start work to improve a section of US 287 through Lamar in early March.
CDOT plans resurfacing and roadway improvements on Highway 287