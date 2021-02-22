Pueblo County moving to vaccinate resident over the age of 65

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health (PDPHE) is urging those over the age of 65 in Pueblo county to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine today!

This week PDPHE plans to return the focus to giving first dose vaccines to more than 3,000 residents age 65 and older.More than 3,400 second dose vaccines were given to residents over the age of 70 during last week’s community COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This week, clinic organizers from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are scheduled to administer 3,500 first-dose and another 1,635 second-dose vaccines due to residents at the community clinic held at the Pueblo Mall.

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor says first responders are working hard to make sure they are able to vaccinate Pueblo County residents as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We know that everyone is eager to safely move back to normal. We’re extremely pleased to note that we’ve been able to get thousands of our residents fully vaccinated since rolling out this community clinic less than two months ago. I want to stress we will continue our mission to get vaccine into the arms of our residents as quickly as possible” says Taylor.

As of Feb. 18, there have been 22,055 first dose and 12,949 second dose vaccines administered at the community clinic.

As clinic planners move forward with plans for vaccinating the next phase on the vaccination distribution list, they encourage anyone 65-and-old who has not yet registered to receive a vaccine to do so as soon as possible. Anyone 65-and-older can either register online here or by calling (719) 583-4444 and press option 1.

