Monday's Most Wanted, Feb. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of robbery suspects and a man wanted on more than a dozen burglary counts are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Gary Stanley, 33, is accused of assault by strangulation and false imprisonment. He’s described as a white male weighing 150 pounds, is 5-foot-10, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Suspect Khean Caballero faces charges of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon, charges of burglary armed with weapon, and charges of felony menacing with a weapon. The 20-year-old is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-11, and weighs 150 pounds.

Twenty-nine-year-old Eric Varnado is accused of first-degree criminal trespass related to domestic violence. Varnado is described as a 5-foot-11 Black male weighing 198 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Turner, 34, faces a laundry list of charges: 12 counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief, three counts of motor vehicle theft, giving false information to a pawn broker, third-degree burglary and theft. Turner is described as white, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Christian Gutierrez, 18, also has a long list of alleged offenses, including aggravated robbery with deadly weapon, burglary, burglary involving assault, felony menacing with weapon, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and weapon possession by a previous offender. He is described as white, 5-foot-8, 121 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Bernard Eichensehr, 32, is wanted on charges of second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, third-degree assault, and harassment. Eichensehr is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anthony Ramos-Row is wanted on charges of burglary, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, and violation of a protection order. He is described as a 32-year-old white male weighing 170 pounds and standing 6-foot-2. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

