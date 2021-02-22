Six Flags plans to reopen several parks in 2021

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Six Flags has announced plans to reopen some of its theme and water parks in 2021.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is working to continue to set firm reopening dates for parks in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City, and Canada.

Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber, said in a statement:

“Our guests and team members are ready for the return of fun and signature Six Flags thrills in 2021. Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely, and entertained millions of guests in adherence to government, and CDC health guidelines at 21 of our 26 parks. We offered a local and outdoor entertainment venue spanning dozens to hundreds of acres where families and friends could safely spend time together. We kept our guests and team members safe by requiring masks to be worn in the parks, providing contactless temperature and security screenings, enhancing our cleaning and sanitization measures, and closely monitoring attendance throughout operating hours in order to maintain proper social distancing.”

Click here to read some of the opening dates and new offerings at the parks. Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.