Advertisement

Six Flags plans to reopen several parks in 2021

(KWTX)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Six Flags has announced plans to reopen some of its theme and water parks in 2021.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is working to continue to set firm reopening dates for parks in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Mexico City, and Canada.

Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber, said in a statement:

“Our guests and team members are ready for the return of fun and signature Six Flags thrills in 2021. Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely, and entertained millions of guests in adherence to government, and CDC health guidelines at 21 of our 26 parks. We offered a local and outdoor entertainment venue spanning dozens to hundreds of acres where families and friends could safely spend time together. We kept our guests and team members safe by requiring masks to be worn in the parks, providing contactless temperature and security screenings, enhancing our cleaning and sanitization measures, and closely monitoring attendance throughout operating hours in order to maintain proper social distancing.”

Click here to read some of the opening dates and new offerings at the parks. Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after plane engine blows apart; Boeing recommends all 777s with that engine be grounded
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Latest News

David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
State Labor Department and the Colorado Workforce Center team up for virtual job fair
PDPHE has opened up another COVID-19 testing site on the South side of the Pueblo mall.
Pueblo County moving to vaccinate residents over the age of 65
CDOT will start work to improve a section of US 287 through Lamar in early March.
CDOT plans resurfacing and roadway improvements on Highway 287