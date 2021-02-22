Advertisement

Community, Widefield classmates hold memorial cruise to honor Vincent Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Denver Broncos NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken | AP)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A community is honoring one of its own after a tragic death earlier this week.

Vincent Jackson, a Widefield graduate, who later took his football career to the University of Northern Colorado and the NFL, was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Monday.

On Sunday, a socially-distanced memorial was held for him. One of his high school classmates organized a drive-by memorial for the former gladiator. A few dozen people showed up in their cars to make the trip from the parking lot of the Flipping Peddler to Widefield High School in honor of the the 38-year-old.

“He was a great inspiration that came from Widefield and you know it’s actually someone that actually made it in the industry and did a lot for the communities and overall the world,” organizer Shaun Madrid said. “We are just out here supporting him.”

After the group made the 20 minute drive to his Alma mater, many gathered under the statue of a gladiator outside of the high school. Some were donned in his uniform from the wide receiver’s time playing for the San Diego Chargers. Jackson also played for the Tampa Bay buccaneers during his 12 years in the NFL.

But despite his success on the big stage, friends say Jackson never forgot where he came from or the people in his home state.

“Just everything that he has done for the community. He is somebody that we look up to. A lot of people still live here that grew up with him and everybody thought of him as an inspiration he was definitely a role model and he will never be forgotten,” Madrid added.

There has not been an official cause of death for Jackson.

