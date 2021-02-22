Advertisement

Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name

Jeep has been selling its Cherokee brand models for about 45 years
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride.(Source: CNN, FCA NORTH AMERICA)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on its SUVs.

Jeep has been selling its Cherokee brand models for about 45 years.

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride.

But the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation says having their name plastered on the side of a car does not honor them, even if it comes from a well-intended place.

Jeep says it is committed to an open dialogue with the tribe over the issue.

This comes after other brands dropped names and logos that are considered stereotypes and offensive, including the Washington football team, Land O’Lakes, Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after plane engine blows apart; Boeing recommends all 777s with that engine be grounded
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Latest News

kktv midday weather 2.22.21
Warmer start to the week
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing
Credit in Question: Thousands of consumers complained about credit report accuracy in 2020