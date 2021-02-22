Advertisement

CDOT plans resurfacing and roadway improvements on Highway 287

CDOT will start work to improve a section of US 287 through Lamar in early March.
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT will start work to improve a section of US 287 through Lamar in early March. The project will reportedly improve safety by replacing crumbling roadway and raised medians, improving lighting, replacing aging signing, improve ADA curb ramps, and widen shoulders in some areas.

US 287 has not been rapaved since 2004 and is heavily used by freight drivers. The project includes concrete pavement overlay, relocating roadway lighting, removing and replacing raised medians, storm sewer improvements, new signing and lighting and ADA curb ramp improvements.

“It’s critical that CDOT maintain and enhance the safety of our rural roadways,” explained Shoshana Lew, CDOT Executive Director. “We heard loud and clear, during the Your Transportation Plan process, rural roads are a priority for Coloradoans. We are excited to deliver a project that will have significant impacts on Prowers County motorists along with the national freight community.”

The project will reportedly cost around $9,900,000 and is expected to be finished in May 2022.

To view a slideshow of the project, click here.

