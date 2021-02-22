Avs beat Golden Knights 3-2 in delayed Lake Tahoe game

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - Nathan MacKinnon scored a dazzling goal more than nine hours after assisting on another to highlight a most unusual and lengthy outdoor game at Lake Tahoe that the Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights.

The game started in bright sunshine that led to a delay of more than eight hours following the first period because of poor ice conditions and ended in the dark nearly 11 hours later. Alec Martinez and Alex Tuch scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury lost for the third time in three career outdoor starts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/21/2021 9:30:08 AM (GMT -7:00)