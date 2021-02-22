Advertisement

Arizona family reportedly finds a bag filled with drugs inside toy they bought at a thrift store

Over the weekend, the Phoenix police department responded to a call about a bag of drugs inside...
Over the weekend, the Phoenix police department responded to a call about a bag of drugs inside of a toy bought at a thrift store in El Mirage.(Phoenix Police)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KKTV) - Over the weekend, the Phoenix police department responded to a call about a bag of drugs inside of a toy bought at a thrift store in El Mirage. That’s about 40 minutes Northwest of Phoenix.

The parents reportedly bought a glow worm at the store for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills inside. Police took the drugs, and believe it is fentanyl.

Police want to remind people to inspect all open and used items when you purchase them!

