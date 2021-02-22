Arizona family reportedly finds a bag filled with drugs inside toy they bought at a thrift store

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KKTV) - Over the weekend, the Phoenix police department responded to a call about a bag of drugs inside of a toy bought at a thrift store in El Mirage. That’s about 40 minutes Northwest of Phoenix.

The parents reportedly bought a glow worm at the store for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills inside. Police took the drugs, and believe it is fentanyl.

Police want to remind people to inspect all open and used items when you purchase them!

Parents purchased a glow worm at a thrift store in El Mirage for their daughter and found a sandwich bag with over 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl inside. They called #phoenixpolice and gave the dangerous drugs to officers. Remember to inspect all opened and used items. pic.twitter.com/hRLEuZpXfS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.