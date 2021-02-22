Advertisement

AP: Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - WASHINGTON (AP) - The wife of Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been arrested on international drug trafficking charges at an airport in Virginia.

The Justice Department says 31-year-old Emma Coronel Aispuro, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport on Monday and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She’s accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015, and prosecutors say she was also “engaged in planning yet another prison escape” before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017. Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after plane engine blows apart; Boeing recommends all 777s with that engine be grounded
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Latest News

Elitch Gardens Six Flags plans to reopen in Spring 2021
PDPHE has opened up another COVID-19 testing site on the South side of the Pueblo mall.
Pueblo County moving to vaccinate resident over the age of 65
The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach
CDOT will start work to improve a section of US 287 through Lamar in early March.
CDOT plans resurfacing and roadway improvements on Highway 287