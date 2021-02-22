Advertisement

Air Force baseball downs No. 7 LSU to split opening series

Air Force Falcons logo
Air Force Falcons logo(United States Air Force Academy)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Feb. 21, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (KKTV) - Air Force baseball (1-1) rallied in the ninth inning to defeat seventh-ranked Lousiana State Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

The Falcons scored three runs in the final frame, two via intentional walks and a third by a sacrifice fly, taking a 6-4 lead. Senior Christian Gambale finished 1-for-3 on the day, including the deep fly in the 9th inning to score Sam Kulasingam.

Air Force’s starting pitcher John Byrnes threw 5.0 innings, allowing just 2 earned runs and striking out three batter. Joe Martinez picked up the win, pitching 0.2 innings of relief. Paul Skenes earned his first save of the season.

