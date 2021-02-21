Advertisement

Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight

Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.
Police outside a strip mall in southeast Colorado Springs on Feb. 21, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a man accidentally shot himself during a scuffle overnight.

Witnesses told police a few people were fighting in a parking lot outside a strip mall on South Academy near Astrozon just after midnight Sunday.

“After the disturbance, one of the involved subjects began firing shots towards the business. In the process of firing shots, the suspect accidentally shot himself in the leg,” police said.

The suspect fled the area but was later found by officers and taken into custody. He was identified as Jeff Joseph.

Police said Joseph was the only person hurt.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after Boeing 777 experiences engine failure
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident late Friday night at the intersection...
Alleged DUI crash sends one person to the hospital
Shannon and Staci Kent are in custody and facing charges for attempted tampering with a dead...
Husband and wife arrested for allegedly tampering with a dead body

Latest News

An engine part in the front yard of a suburban Denver home.
WATCH: Passenger plane drops debris on Colorado town
Cooler Sunday behind the front
Cooler Sunday with sunshine
Cooler Sunday behind the front
Cooler Sunday behind the front
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after Boeing 777 experiences engine failure