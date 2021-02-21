Man accidentally shoots self during overnight fight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a man accidentally shot himself during a scuffle overnight.

Witnesses told police a few people were fighting in a parking lot outside a strip mall on South Academy near Astrozon just after midnight Sunday.

“After the disturbance, one of the involved subjects began firing shots towards the business. In the process of firing shots, the suspect accidentally shot himself in the leg,” police said.

The suspect fled the area but was later found by officers and taken into custody. He was identified as Jeff Joseph.

Police said Joseph was the only person hurt.

