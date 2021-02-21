Advertisement

Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation

Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. Firefighters from Ellicott, Hanover, Security, Falcon and Colorado Springs were among the crews that responded.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters worked fast to keep a fire in a chicken coop from spreading to surrounding buildings Sunday morning.

At one point, half a dozen agencies had responded to Lone Feather Drive, southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport.

“It ended up being the chicken coop shed, but it was putting out a lot of smoke and was a really impressive fire, and it looked like another building was threatened,” said Ellicott Fire Department Div. Chief Mark Stanwood. “Once we got here and got the initial knockdown, we canceled most of the other units.”

The fire was reported a little after 8 a.m. Sunday. The cause remains under investigation. No people were hurt and no other structures were involved.

11 News has reached out to firefighters to ask whether any animals were killed.

