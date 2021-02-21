Advertisement

Charis Bible College graduate entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody combat with police, as lawmakers fled for their lives. Five people died.(Source: CNN/POOL)
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tyler Ethridge, a 2017 graduate of the Practical Government School at Andrew Wommack’s Charis Bible College, was among the crowd of Trump supporters who illegally entered the Capitol, filming himself amid the chaos and posting his video on Parler.

“Just to let you know, I’m not involved in this,” he says in a video he shot from inside the Capitol. “I’m just observing … I don’t want to say that what we’re doing is right. But if the election is being stolen, what is it going to take?”

In his video, Ethridge, who worked as a youth pastor at a Florida church led by a fellow former Charis student, said, “I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this.”

He was right. Christ-Centered Church of Tampa, a congregation in Dover, Fla., announced on Jan. 19 that Ethridge no longer worked there.

Ethridge said he put his faith in Trump “prophets” who predicted Trump would serve two terms. Trump “prophet” Lance Wallnau is a co-founder of Wommack’s political advocacy group, Truth & Liberty Coalition.

In a Jan. 21 statement, Charis said it had “become aware that an alumnus was present in Washington D.C. on January 6th to attend the Trump Rally,” but did not name Ethridge or acknowledge that he was inside the Capitol.

“Although the Ministry vigorously supports every citizen’s right to free speech and peaceful assembly, we adamantly oppose the violence or other violations of the law that occurred. In addition, we do not condone or teach insurrectionist practices in our School of Practical Government, but instead we encourage graduates to live out their faith as active and responsible citizens.”

Click to read the full article by our news partners The Gazette.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Debris rains down in Broomfield after Boeing 777 experiences engine failure
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident late Friday night at the intersection...
Alleged DUI crash sends one person to the hospital
Shannon and Staci Kent are in custody and facing charges for attempted tampering with a dead...
Husband and wife arrested for allegedly tampering with a dead body

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Beyond 100M: Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers
1 killed in shooting in Trinidad hotel room
Firefighters at the scene of a chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County on Feb. 21, 2021. ...
Chicken coop fire in eastern El Paso County under investigation
FILE - This June 17, 2014 file photo shows a Kroger store in Houston.
Kroger: Some pharmacy customer data impacted in vendor hack