Charis Bible College graduate entered U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tyler Ethridge, a 2017 graduate of the Practical Government School at Andrew Wommack’s Charis Bible College, was among the crowd of Trump supporters who illegally entered the Capitol, filming himself amid the chaos and posting his video on Parler.

“Just to let you know, I’m not involved in this,” he says in a video he shot from inside the Capitol. “I’m just observing … I don’t want to say that what we’re doing is right. But if the election is being stolen, what is it going to take?”

In his video, Ethridge, who worked as a youth pastor at a Florida church led by a fellow former Charis student, said, “I’m probably going to lose my job as a pastor after this.”

He was right. Christ-Centered Church of Tampa, a congregation in Dover, Fla., announced on Jan. 19 that Ethridge no longer worked there.

Ethridge said he put his faith in Trump “prophets” who predicted Trump would serve two terms. Trump “prophet” Lance Wallnau is a co-founder of Wommack’s political advocacy group, Truth & Liberty Coalition.

In a Jan. 21 statement, Charis said it had “become aware that an alumnus was present in Washington D.C. on January 6th to attend the Trump Rally,” but did not name Ethridge or acknowledge that he was inside the Capitol.

“Although the Ministry vigorously supports every citizen’s right to free speech and peaceful assembly, we adamantly oppose the violence or other violations of the law that occurred. In addition, we do not condone or teach insurrectionist practices in our School of Practical Government, but instead we encourage graduates to live out their faith as active and responsible citizens.”

