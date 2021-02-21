Advertisement

1 killed in shooting in Trinidad hotel room

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM MST
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A man faces murder charges after police say he shot someone at a hotel in Trinidad Saturday night.

The suspect reportedly called 911 from the Downtown Motel just after 9:20 p.m. and told dispatchers another man had tried to stab him. What officers found when they arrived was a man shot multiple times in a hotel room. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The suspect remained on scene after calling police and was arrested. He has been identified as 39-year-old Joseph Kirkland. Kirkland is being held in the Las Animas County jail on a $100,000 bond and is facing charges for second-degree murder.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Tad Trefethen.

