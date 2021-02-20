Pueblo Police recover stolen truck

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to recover a stolen truck Saturday morning near East 7th Lane and North Salem Avenue on the East side of Pueblo.

and Salem. If anyone has any further information that will lead to the recovery of the stolen equipment or the suspects, please call crimestoppers at 542 STOP (7867). pic.twitter.com/aFIUs0o7wK — Captain Dustin Taylor (@PPDWatch1Capt) February 20, 2021

PPD Property detectives say the truck was used in another theft of a kids hockey equipment. The truck was returned to it’s owner, but the hockey equipment was not in truck.

If you have any information that will help officers located the missing hockey equipment or the suspects involved, call Pueblo CrimeStoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

