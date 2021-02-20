Pueblo Police recover stolen truck
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police were able to recover a stolen truck Saturday morning near East 7th Lane and North Salem Avenue on the East side of Pueblo.
PPD Property detectives say the truck was used in another theft of a kids hockey equipment. The truck was returned to it’s owner, but the hockey equipment was not in truck.
If you have any information that will help officers located the missing hockey equipment or the suspects involved, call Pueblo CrimeStoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).
