One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Squawbush Ridge Grove in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say two people were involved in the shooting and one person died.

Their identities have not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

