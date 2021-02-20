Advertisement

One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning involving 2 people.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Squawbush Ridge Grove in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say two people were involved in the shooting and one person died.

Their identities have not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

