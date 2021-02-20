Murray scores historic 50 as Nuggets down crumbling Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double on his birthday and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103.

Murray made 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He’s the first player in league history to score 50 without attempting a free throw. He scored 30 in the second half. With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 65 seconds to push Denver’s lead to 21.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 23.

2/19/2021 8:43:48 PM (GMT -7:00)