Advertisement

Murray scores historic 50 as Nuggets down crumbling Cavs

Murray finished the night 84% from the floor
Jamal Murray / Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray / Denver Nuggets(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double on his birthday and the Denver Nuggets adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103.

Murray made 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He’s the first player in league history to score 50 without attempting a free throw. He scored 30 in the second half. With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 65 seconds to push Denver’s lead to 21.

Collin Sexton led the Cavs with 23.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/19/2021 8:43:48 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV
Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder
Pregnant Colorado woman suffers aneurysm before delivering baby
Pregnant Colorado woman suffers brain aneurysm before delivering baby
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch appearing in court Friday
Colorado State Patrol is working on cleaning up a crash on I-25 near exit 192 after a...
I-25 back open after crash near Lone Tree caused closure of highway for several hours
Several vehicles including three semis were involved in two separate crashes by the Larkspur...
I-25 back open following several crashes involving 3 cars, 3 semis in I-25 ‘gap’ near Larkspur

Latest News

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men’s, women’s tourneys
Colorado College
CC Hockey upsets Minnesota-Duluth, wins first game since New Year’s Day
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
Nuggets Nikola Jokic named starter for 2021 All-Star game
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-128