Missing at-risk-adult last seen in Golden

The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking for 19-year-old Daniel Williams.
The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking for 19-year-old Daniel Williams.(Colorado Department of Human Services)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking for 19-year-old Daniel Williams. A picture of Williams can be found at the top of this article.

Williams is six feet, three inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen early Friday morning in Golden, wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.

If you see him do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

