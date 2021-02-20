Husband and wife arrested for allegedly tampering with a dead body

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Shannon and Staci Kent are in custody and facing charges for attempted tampering with a dead body. This reportedly happened after law enforcement found a dead person in a coffin at the former Kent-Bailey Funeral Home owned by Shannon Kent. The Kent Funeral Home was allegedly retained by the family in August of 2020.

Shannon was also charged with a violation of a previous arrest in December 2019.

Summit County and Silverthorn Police believe the deceased body had been in that location for several months. The Park County coroner confirmed the man who was tampered with was 42-year-old Victor Akubuo of Southern California. Akubuo reportedly died in single semi crash on July 30, 2020 in Park County.

Other details into the case have not yet been released. Silverthorne Police Department is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the situation

The bond for each of them was set at $10,000.00. Their next Court dates are scheduled for March 9, 2021.

