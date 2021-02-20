Advertisement

Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

Limbaugh, a Florida resident, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced yet.

“When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Palm Beach County.

Limbaugh’s death has been widely mourned by conservatives, although critics have highlighted past comments by him that they allege were bigoted and blatantly racist.

The governor has previously ordered flags to be at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV
Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder
Pregnant Colorado woman suffers aneurysm before delivering baby
Pregnant Colorado woman suffers brain aneurysm before delivering baby
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch appearing in court Friday
Colorado State Patrol is working on cleaning up a crash on I-25 near exit 192 after a...
I-25 back open after crash near Lone Tree caused closure of highway for several hours
Several vehicles including three semis were involved in two separate crashes by the Larkspur...
I-25 back open following several crashes involving 3 cars, 3 semis in I-25 ‘gap’ near Larkspur

Latest News

The Colorado Department of Human Services is looking for 19-year-old Daniel Williams.
Missing at-risk-adult last seen in Golden
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, travelers wear face coverings as they queue...
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
File photo
Colorado residents will soon be able to file for unemployment
On Feb. 13, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted the smuggled drugs in a shipment of cereal...
Federal agents seize $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes