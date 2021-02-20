Firefighters thank local man for volunteering equipment to put out fire

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire that broke out early Friday morning is completely contained.

The Hanover Fire Department says a barn on Pronghorn Road was completely engulfed in flames when they responded to the scene. They say the blaze had also spread to two vehicles. The Fountain Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Pueblo Sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.

Firefighters say the fire grew as explosions from the fire sent flames shooting around 100 feet in the air.

The Hanover Fire Chief says Tracy Toll volunteered the use of his own heavy machinery to help firefighters contain the blaze more quickly. Fire Crews had the fire completely out by 11:30 in the morning.

There were no injuries reported and there was no cause determined for the fire.

